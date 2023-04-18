Indonesia's Pertamina reports 86% jump in 2022 profit

The logo of Indonesian state energy firm Pertamina is seen in Jakarta January 26, 2011. REUTERS/Supri

JAKARTA, April 18 (Reuters) - Indonesian state energy company PT Pertamina reported $3.8 billion in net income for 2022, an 86% jump from its 2021 profit amid higher output, the company said in a statement on Tuesday.

Last year, the company's oil and gas output stood at 967,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up 8% from a year earlier, Pertamina said, while output from its refineries rose 6% to 313.9 million barrels.

Sales volume of its fuel and non-fuel products rose 5%, the company added.

