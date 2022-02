Indonesia's Pertamina targets 17% rise in 2022 oil, gas output- exec

JAKARTA, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Indonesian energy company PT Pertamina Hulu Energi aims to boost its oil and gas output this year by 17% to 1.04 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, including output from overseas assets, its chief executive said on Thursday.

The higher output is expected as a number of Pertamina's projects come on stream this year, including the Jambaran Tiung Baru gas project in mid-2022, Budiman Parhusip said.

