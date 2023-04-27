Industrial gases firm Air Liquide beats Q1 revenue forecasts, confirms outlook















April 27 (Reuters) - French industrial gases company Air Liquide (AIRP.PA) on Thursday reported first-quarter revenue above expectations, helped by growth in its industrial merchant and electronics businesses.

The supplier of gases such as oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen to factories and hospitals said its revenue rose 6.2% on a comparable basis to 7.17 billion euros ($7.92 billion), above the 7.06 billion euros expected by analysts polled by Vara Research.

Its main gas and services division, which accounted for 96% of sales, increased revenue by 6.7%, driven by the Industrial Merchant business and Electronics.

Healthcare was the third growth driver, rising 7.7% thanks to an increase in medical gas prices and demand from home customers, the company said.

The decline in the Large Industries business slowed to 3.6% from 10.2% in the previous quarter, aided by more favourable energy prices in Europe.

"This is a very decent print in the context of choppy macro demonstrating the resilient business model," JP Morgan analysts said in a note.

Air Liquide said demand was stronger in Europe, especially from chemicals customers, while hydrogen volumes saw a "clear improvement" compared to the fourth quarter, especially in the Benelux region and Germany.

The company, which in 2022 launched a plan to invest 16 billion euros by 2025, said its 12-month investment opportunities totalled 3.4 billion euros. More than 40% of those are linked to energy transition, in particular decarbonisation projects in the U.S., Air Liquide said.

The company said in February it expected to sign several major decarbonisation and energy transition projects in Europe and the U.S. this year, vowing to take advantage of an historic opportunity to invest in clean energy, helped by the U.S. Inflation Reduction Act (IRA).

The group said it was confident it would further increase its operating margin and deliver recurring net profit growth at constant exchange rates this year, as previously guided.

($1 = 0.9049 euros)

