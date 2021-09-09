Skip to main content

Investors urge Germany's RWE to speed up shift from carbon

The headquarters of the German power supplier RWE is pictured in Essen, Germany, April 24, 2018. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

FRANKFURT, Sept 9 (Reuters) - RWE should look at speeding up its shift away from carbon, two shareholders said on Thursday, adding to pressure on Germany's biggest power producer after activist investor ENKRAFT took a stake in the group and urged it to hive off brown coal assets.

"A debate on the speed of CO2 reduction is to be welcomed, and major structural changes in the group must not be taboo", said Ingo Speich at fund manager Deka, which has a 0.9% stake in RWE (RWEG.DE), according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

He added talks should be conducted with a sense of proportion and also include social implications.

Thomas Deser, a fund manager at Union Investment, agreed.

"We see a high and urgent need for the transformation of the RWE business model towards a significant reduction of the CO2 profile", he said.

Union Investment has a 1% stake in RWE, according to Refinitiv Eikon data.

RWE did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The utility has undergone a shift in recent years and is now one of Europe's largest renewable players. It still operates legacy nuclear and coal assets, both marked for gradual shutdowns.

The company should separate its brown coal activities, which have weighed on the value of its shares, ENKRAFT has said, adding RWE was "no longer investible" for many under stricter sustainability criteria. read more

Reporting by Arno Schuetze and Patricia Uhlig Editing by Mark Potter

China released a plan on Thursday that sets out measures to develop its pumped hydro storage system by 2035, in an effort to boost renewable energy consumption and ensure stable grid operation.