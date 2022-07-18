0 minute read
Iran raises Aug crude oil prices to Asia -sources
- Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light grade for its Asian buyers at $8.90 above the Oman/Dubai average for August, up $2.80 from the previous month, two industry sources with direct knowledge of the matter said on Monday.
- The table below shows August crude prices to Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.
Reporting by Florence Tan and Muyu Xu
