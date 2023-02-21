Iran raises March light crude price for Asia - source

[1/2] A gas flare on an oil production platform is seen alongside an Iranian flag in the Gulf July 25, 2005. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi















SINGAPORE, Feb 21 (Reuters) - Iran has set the official selling price (OSP) of its Iranian Light crude oil grade for Asian buyers at $2 a barrel above the Oman/Dubai average for March, 20 cents higher from the previous month, an industry source with knowledge of the matter said on Wednesday.

The table below shows March crude prices for Asia, as differentials to the Oman/Dubai average. All prices are in U.S. dollars.

Reporting by Muyu Xu; Editing by Christopher Cushing











