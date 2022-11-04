Iran ready to deliver oil to India, says ambassador - ANI















NEW DELHI, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Iran wants to sell oil to India and is ready to deliver it, Iran's ambassador to India Iraj Elahi said on Friday in an interview with Reuters partner ANI.

"We always express our readiness to increase our economic ties with India. It's up to India, we are ready to deliver oil," Elahi said, adding that U.S. sanctions have been an obstacle.

Reporting by Shivam Patel in New Delhi; Editing by Alex Richardson











