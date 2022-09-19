Iranian fuel ships to sail to Lebanon soon -Iranian embassy in Beirut

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Iranian fuel ships will sail to Lebanon in a week or two, the Iranian embassy in Beirut told Lebanon's Hezbollah Al-Manar TV on Monday.

A Lebanese delegation arrived in Tehran for talks with oil and energy ministries.

Both sides are also discussing construction of new power plants and fixing electrical power networks, the embassy added.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Nayera Abdallah; Writing by alaa swilam

