Iraq aims to hike oil output to 6 mln bpd by end of 2027, minister says

A view shows Iraq's Majnoon oil field near Basra, Iraq, March 27, 2022.Picture taken with a drone. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

MANAMA, May 16 (Reuters) - Iraq aims to increase its oil production to 6 million barrels per day by the end of 2027, its oil minister said on Monday at an industry event.

Iraq, one of the world's largest oil producers and a member of OPEC, has suffered as "the wrong market environment" discouraged investment in oil and gas, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said.

Reporting by Yousef Saba in Manama and Nadine Awadalla in Dubai; Editing by Edmund Blair

