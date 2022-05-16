1 minute read
Iraq aims to hike oil output to 6 mln bpd by end of 2027, minister says
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
MANAMA, May 16 (Reuters) - Iraq aims to increase its oil production to 6 million barrels per day by the end of 2027, its oil minister said on Monday at an industry event.
Iraq, one of the world's largest oil producers and a member of OPEC, has suffered as "the wrong market environment" discouraged investment in oil and gas, Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said.
Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Yousef Saba in Manama and Nadine Awadalla in Dubai; Editing by Edmund Blair
Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.