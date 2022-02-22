Iraq aims to shift investment priority from oil to gas sector, minister says

DOHA, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Iraq aims to shift its investment priority from the oil sector to gas for the first time in the country's history, oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said on Tuesday at a gas exporters conference in Doha.

This would allow Iraq to increase its production of liqueified petroleum gas (LPG) and distillates, Abdul-Jabbar added.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Maha El Dahan and Andrew Mills in Doha, Nadine Awadalla in Dubai; Writing by Lina Najem; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.