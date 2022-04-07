Skip to main content
Skip to floating mini video
Reuters home

Iraq can export more than 3.3 mln bpd from its southern ports, oil minister says

1 minute read

Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar walks during a Lukoil energy event, in Baghdad, Iraq November 11, 2021. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com

CAIRO, April 7 (Reuters) - Iraqi oil minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar said Iraq can secure exports of more than 3.3 million barrels per day (bpd) from its southern ports, state news agency INA reported on Thursday.

Iraq oil exports reached 3.244 million bpd in March, the country's oil ministry said last week.

Abdul-Jabbar expressed "his optimism" that oil prices would continue to rise over 2022, the official news agency said.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com
Reporting by Ahmad Elhamy; editing by David Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.