Iraq can redirect crude exports to Europe if needed - SOMO source

LONDON, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Iraq's state-owned marketer SOMO can redirect more crude oil exports to Europe if required, a company source told Reuters on Tuesday.

SOMO began increasing exports to Europe in June, the source said, adding that Iraq has adjusted export flows as a result of increased competition in Asian markets.

India and China have stepped up Russian oil purchases as western oil importers shun trade with Moscow following its invasion of Ukraine in February, which it calls a "special military operation".

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rowena Edwards, Editing by Louise Heavens

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.