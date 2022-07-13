Iraq to experience delays to project to plan to boost oil export capacity

A general view shows an oil rig used in drilling at the Zubair oilfield in Basra, Iraq, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

July 13 (Reuters) - Iraq, OPEC's second-largest oil producer, has postponed plans to boost crude export capacity at its Gulf ports to 3.45 million barrels per day following delays to a pumping station project, an Iraqi oil source said.

State-owned Basra Oil Co (BOC) aims to increase southern export capacity to 3.45 mln bpd by September, compared with a previous target of the second quarter, according to the source.

Reporting by Rowena Edwards

