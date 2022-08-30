Iraq oil exports unaffected by political turmoil - sources

A general view shows an oil rig used in drilling at the Zubair oilfield in Basra, Iraq, July 5, 2022. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

LONDON/DUBAI, Aug 30 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil exports are unaffected by the current political turmoil in the country, three sources told Reuters on Tuesday.

Baghdad is seeing its worst fighting for years as clashes between Shi'ite Muslim groups spill into a second day. read more

Supporters of Shi’ite cleric Moqtada al-Sadr, a former anti-U.S. insurgent leader, have surrounded the 210,000 barrel per day (bpd) Basrah refinery, according to one of the sources.

"If no action from the government, the refinery may have to stop production," the source said.

Reporting by Rowena Edwards in London and Maha El Dahan in Dubai; Writing by Nadine Awadalla, Editing by Louise Heavens, KIrsten Donovan

