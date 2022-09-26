Iraq oil minister: OPEC monitoring oil prices, seeking market balance

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Iraq’s oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar speaks during the 29th Annual Middle East Petroleum & Gas Conference in Manama, Bahrain, May 16, 2022. REUTERS/Hamad I Mohammed

Sept 26 (Reuters) - Iraq Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar on Monday said OPEC and OPEC+ are monitoring the oil price situation, wanting a balance in the markets.

"We don't want a sharp increase in prices," he said in a televised interview on state TV.

"We entered a challenging period. Global factors led to lower oil prices, most importantly lower growth and higher inflation rates," Abdul Jabbar said.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah and Ahmad Elhamy; Editing by Mark Porter

