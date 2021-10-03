Skip to main content

Iraq oil minister says oil prices reaching $100/barrel unsustainable -TV interview

South Oil Company chief Ihsan Abdul Jabbar speaks during an interview with Reuters in Basra, Iraq May 18, 2019. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani/File Photo

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil minister said on Sunday that oil prices reaching $100 a barrel will not be sustainable and that OPEC wants stable markets.

Ihsan Abdul Jabbar added in a TV interview with Skynews Arabia that he is working on a programme to raise the country's oil production capacity to 8 million barrels, calling it a balanced capacity.

Abdul Jabbar also said that Iraq aims for its gas production to reach 4 billion cubic feet before 2025.

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Catherine Evans

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

