CAIRO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - The OPEC+ decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day came as result of a production surplus, Iraq oil minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar told Kuwait news agency (KUNA) on Thursday.

Reporting by Alaa Swilam and Lilian Wagdy; Writing by Alaa Swilam; Editing by Chris Reese











