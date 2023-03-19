Iraq, OPEC stress need to coordinate to stabilise prices
CAIRO, March 19 (Reuters) - Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais stressed the need to coordinate among oil-exporting nations to ensure prices do not fluctuate and impact both exporter and consumer countries, the Iraqi government said in a statement.
Iraq is one of the founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).
Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Hugh Lawson
