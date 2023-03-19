Iraq, OPEC stress need to coordinate to stabilise prices

President of the United Arab Emirates meets Prime Minister of Iraq in Abu Dhabi
Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al Sudani signs the guest book during a reception at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, February 09, 2023. Mohamed Al Hammadi/UAE Presidential Court/Handout via REUTERS

CAIRO, March 19 (Reuters) - Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani and OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais stressed the need to coordinate among oil-exporting nations to ensure prices do not fluctuate and impact both exporter and consumer countries, the Iraqi government said in a statement.

Iraq is one of the founding members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC).

Reporting by Omar Abdel-Razek; Editing by Hugh Lawson

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Read Next