Iraq produced well below its OPEC+ crude quota in February - SOMO

A policeman walks at West Qurna-1 oil field, which is operated by ExxonMobil, in Basra, Iraq, January 9, 2020. REUTERS/Essam al-Sudani

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - Iraq pumped 4.18 million barrels per day (bpd) of oil in February, 150,000 bpd short of its allowed limit under an agreement with other so-called OPEC+ producers, data from state-owned marketer SOMO seen by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

Iraq, like several other OPEC members, is struggling to pump more even as prices trade at their highest since 2014. read more

Iraq's output rose by just 13,000 bpd from January, the data showed.

Reporting by Rowena Edwards, Editing by Louise Heavens

