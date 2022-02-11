Iraq raises March Basra crude prices to Asia - sources

SINGAPORE, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Iraq has raised the March official selling price (OSP) for Basra Medium crude to Asia to plus $1.30 a barrel to the average of Oman/Dubai quotes, up 80 cents from the previous month, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday.

Basra Heavy to Asia in the same month was priced at minus $1.80 a barrel to Oman/Dubai quotes, up 95 cents.

Reporting by Florence Tan; Editing by Himani Sarkar

