Iraq reiterates support for OPEC+, Saudi Arabia















CAIRO, Oct 18 (Reuters) - Iraq's foreign ministry said late on Tuesday that it refuses any threatening or pressuring policy, reiterating its support for OPEC+ and Saudi Arabia after the alliance's decision to cut oil production by 2 million barrels per day caused a rift between Washington and Riyadh.

The ministry added in a statement carried by the state news agency that it calls for "resolving any disagreement related to this case through the natural means and in the context of a direct and balanced dialog".

Reporting by Lilian Wagdy











