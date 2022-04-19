Iraq says it is committed to OPEC+ oil increases -state news agency

A 3D-printed oil pump jack is seen in front of displayed OPEC logo in this illustration picture, April 14, 2020. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

CAIRO, April 19 (Reuters) - Iraq is committed to the OPEC+ decision to raise crude output, the state news agency INA quoted an oil ministry statement as saying on Tuesday.

The statement came days after comments by Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar that Iraq was pressured to increase its oil production outside the remit of OPEC's policy on output.

OPEC+, which groups OPEC and allies led by Russia, agreed last month to another modest monthly oil output boost of 432,000 bpd for May, resisting pressure by major consumers to pump more.

Reporting by Yasmin Hussein Writing by Mahmoud Mourad Editing by Chris Reese

