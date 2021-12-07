Iraq says our policy in OPEC is based on reservations about unjustified increase in production

CAIRO, Dec 7 (REUTERS) - Iraq's oil minister said that his country policy in OPEC is based on reservations about the unjustified increase in production, ministry of oil quoted him as saying on Tuesday.

Ihsan Abdul-Jabbar added that the contract signed with France's Total would generate more than $85 billion in profits for Baghdad over 20 years.

Total will build four giant energy projects in southern Iraq under a $27 billion deal signed in Baghdad on September.

Reporting by Moataz Abdelrahiem;

