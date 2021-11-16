Iraq to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil

A general view shows the central station gas processing plant at Rumaila oilfield in Basra, Iraq, November 5, 2020. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani

Nov 16 (Reuters) - The Iraqi Cabinet approved on Tuesday an agreement to send Lebanon 500,000 tonnes of gas oil, Iraq's communication minister said after a cabinet meeting.

In July, Iraq signed a deal allowing the cash-strapped Lebanese government to pay for 1 million tonnes of heavy fuel oil a year in goods and services, helping Lebanon ease its acute power shortage. read more

Reporting by Nayera Abdallah; Editing by Jan Harvey

