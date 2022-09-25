Iraq starts trial operations at Karbala oil refinery - ministry

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 25 (Reuters) - Iraq has started trial operations at the Karbala oil refinery south of the capital Baghdad, the oil ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

The refinery has a production capacity of 140,000 barrels of oil per day, the statement said.

Reporting by Omar Fahmy; Writing by Moataz Mohamed; Editing by David Clarke

