Members of security foreign personnel and Iraqi staff of the West Qurna-1 oilfield, which is operated by ExxonMobil, are seen during the opening ceremony near Basra, Iraq June 17, 2019. REUTERS/Essam Al-Sudani/File Photo

Iraq said on Thursday it is in discussions with U.S. oil companies over a possible purchase of ExxonMobil shares in the southern West Qurna 1 oil field.

It did not say which companies were interested in buying the shares, and provided no further details.

