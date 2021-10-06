Skip to main content

Energy

Iraq and UAE's Masdar sign a 1 thousand megawatts solar power contract - INA

1 minute read

CAIRO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Iraq and the United Arab Emirates' Masdar signed a one thousand megawatt contract on Wednesday to build five solar power plants in Iraq, the Iraqi state news agency (INA) reported.

The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei arrived in Baghdad earlier on Wednesday, met his Iraqi counterpart and discussed bilateral cooperation.

The Iraqi energy minister said in a joint conference with Mazrouei that "Iraq hopes for a second stage of the project to be implemented soon with a capacity of another one thousand megawatts".

Reporting by Alaa Swilam; Ahmed Tolba and Enas Alashray editing by John Stonestreet

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

More from Reuters

Energy

Energy · 2:38 PM UTC

U.S. natgas volatility jumps to a record as prices soar worldwide

Volatility in U.S. natural gas futures jumped to a record on Tuesday on the back of an energy crunch in major world markets that has sent prices soaring globally.

Energy
OPEC+ caution and money behind reluctance to pump more oil-sources
Energy
Russia says Nord Stream 2 clearance may cool gas prices in Europe
Energy
Oil retreats from multi-year highs after U.S. stock build
Energy
Energy price surge sends shivers through markets as Europe looks to Russia