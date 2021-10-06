Energy
Iraq and UAE's Masdar sign a 1 thousand megawatts solar power contract - INA
CAIRO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Iraq and the United Arab Emirates' Masdar signed a one thousand megawatt contract on Wednesday to build five solar power plants in Iraq, the Iraqi state news agency (INA) reported.
The United Arab Emirates' energy minister Suhail al-Mazrouei arrived in Baghdad earlier on Wednesday, met his Iraqi counterpart and discussed bilateral cooperation.
The Iraqi energy minister said in a joint conference with Mazrouei that "Iraq hopes for a second stage of the project to be implemented soon with a capacity of another one thousand megawatts".
