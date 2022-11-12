Iraq wants to keep oil stable not above $100 per barrel -PM















BAGHDAD, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Iraq is keen to maintain stable oil prices at not above $100 per barrel, the country's prime minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani told reporters on Saturday.

Iraq, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), will have discussions with other members to reconsider and increase its production quota, he added.

Reporting by Charlotte Bruneau; Writing by Enas Alashray; editing by David Evans











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.