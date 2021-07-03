Welcome to the Reuters.com BETA. Read our Editor's note on how we're helping professionals make smart decisions.
Iraqi minister says BP mulls quitting Iraq, Lukoil wants to sell up

A sign is seen outside BP's North Sea Headquarters in Aberdeen, Scotland January 15, 2015. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/File Photo

BAGHDAD, July 3 (Reuters) - Iraqi Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar said in a video posted on Saturday on the ministry's Facebook page that BP (BP.L) was considering withdrawing from Iraq, and that Russia's Lukoil (LKOH.MM) had sent a formal notification saying it wanted to sell its stake in the West Qurna-2 field to Chinese companies.

Abdul Jabbar said the investment environment in Iraq was unsuitable for retaining major investors.

The statements were made during a parliamentary session on June 29 to which Abdul Jabbar was invited, oil ministry sources said.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed; Editing by Kevin Liffey

