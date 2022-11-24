Iraqi oil minister affirms support for OPEC+ agreements















BAGHDAD, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Iraq's oil minister affirmed his country's support for OPEC and OPEC+ decisions and agreements, saying it aimed to achieve stability between supply and demand, the Iraqi oil ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

The minister arrived in the Saudi capital Riyadh earlier on Thursday following an invitation from Saudi Arabia, the statement added.

Talks were held between the Iraqi delegation and Saudi companies Aramco, SABIC and Acwa Power over investing in Iraq's energy sector.

Reporting by Ahmed Rasheed and Alaa Swilam Writing by Alaa Swilam Editing by Mark Potter











