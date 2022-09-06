Iraq's August oil output in line with OPEC+ quota, SOMO data show

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Sept 6 (Reuters) - Iraq produced 4.651 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude in August, up by 67,000 bpd from July, data from state-owned marketer SOMO seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

According to the production figures, Iraq's output was in line with its quota under the OPEC+ agreement for August.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Rowena Edwards; Editing by Edmund Blair

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.