Iraq's average oil exports currently at 3.4 mln bpd -SOMO chief

BAGHDAD, April 20 (Reuters) - Iraq's average oil exports are currently at around 3.4 million barrels per day, the state-owned marketer SOMO's head, Alaa al-Yasiri told state TV on Wednesday.

Reporting by Baghdad Newsroom; Writing By Yasmin Hussein; Editing by Chris Reese

