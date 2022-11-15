Israel allows TotalEnergies, Eni to search for gas offshore after Lebanon border deal

[1/2] A sign with the logo of French oil and gas company TotalEnergies is pictured at a petrol station in Vertou near Nantes, France, October 26, 2022. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe















JERUSALEM, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Israel has signed an initial agreement with TotalEnergies (TTEF.PA) and Eni (ENI.MI) that allows the energy companies to start exploring for natural gas within the framework of a landmark maritime border deal with Lebanon.

Lebanese and Israeli leaders last month finalised a U.S.-brokered maritime demarcation deal, bringing a measure of accommodation between the enemy states.

A focus of the deal was settling a dispute over a potential gas field in Lebanon's offshore Block 9 that extends into Israeli waters. TotalEnergies is the operator of Block 9 with a 60% interest. Eni holds 40%.

"The Block 9 partners will initiate the exploration of an already identified prospect which might extend both in Block 9 and into Israel waters south of the recently established maritime border line," TotalEnergies said on Tuesday.

Lior Schillat, director-general of Israel's energy ministry, said the agreement would "allow the development of a gas reservoir that crosses the border between enemy states, an unusual event in the global energy market".

A final, more detailed arrangement will be signed if commercial quantities are discovered, the energy ministry said.

