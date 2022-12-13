Israel to auction off 4 east Mediterranean natural gas exploration zones















JERUSALEM, Dec 13 (Reuters) - Israel's Energy Ministry said on Tuesday it would seek bids on four zones in the east Mediterranean from energy companies interested in exploring for natural gas.

Large gas deposits were discovered in the area over the past decade and a half, and Israel hopes more will be found to increase reserves and advance a deal to supply gas to Europe, which is looking for new energy sources.

One of the zones is adjacent to the maritime border with Lebanon that was set in October under a historic, U.S.-brokered deal.

Energy Minister Karine Elharrar said the tender process will "allow increased competition, create stability in the supply to the local market, and allow the signing of more agreements ... to export natural gas to the countries of the world."

