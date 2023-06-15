Israel Electric sells Eshkol power station in privatization drive
JERUSALEM, June 15 (Reuters) - State-owned Israel Electric Corp (ISECO.UL) said on Thursday that it sold its Eshkol power station to a private buyer for about 12 billion shekels ($3.3 billion).
The station is the fourth to be sold in a government plan to privatize most of Israel's electricity production. The gas-powered facility has an installed capacity of 1,693 megawatts.
Israel Electric said the winning bidder was Eshkol Power ENergies, a joint venture between Israel's Dalia Power Energies and Taavura.
($1 = 3.5582 shekels)
