Israel, EU to sign natural gas export deal -Israel's Energy Ministry
JERUSALEM, June 15 (Reuters) - Israel and the European Union will sign a natural gas export deal on Wednesday, Israel's Energy Ministry said.
The EU has said Israel could be a new source of gas as it looks to reduce its reliance on Russian energy.
