Israel to renew offshore gas exploration, looks to supply Europe
JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel is preparing another round of tenders for offshore natural gas exploration and hopes to sign a preliminary agreement soon for exporting gas to Europe, Israel's energy minister said on Monday.
Energy Minister Karine Elharrar said a working team has been set up between Israel, Egypt and Europe for setting up the export arrangement.
