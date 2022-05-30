Israel to renew offshore gas exploration, looks to supply Europe

JERUSALEM, May 30 (Reuters) - Israel is preparing another round of tenders for offshore natural gas exploration and hopes to sign a preliminary agreement soon for exporting gas to Europe, Israel's energy minister said on Monday.

Energy Minister Karine Elharrar said a working team has been set up between Israel, Egypt and Europe for setting up the export arrangement.

Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch Editing by Steven Scheer

