Israel's Delek Group Q4 profit dips, revenue up

JERUSALEM, March 30 (Reuters) - Israeli energy conglomerate Delek Group (DLEKG.TA) reported lower net profit in the fourth quarter, and said it plans to strengthen its operations in the North Sea and in the Mediterranean.

Delek said on Wednesday it earned 628 million shekels ($197 million) in the October-December period, compared with a net profit of 1.1 billion shekels a year earlier.

The company in the fourth quarter of 2020 posted a one-time gain of 871 million shekels post-tax stemming from a revaluation in its North Sea assets, mainly attributed to an increase in reserves and resources.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Helped by higher oil and gas prices, revenue at Delek rose to 2.26 billion shekels from 1.63 billion.

Its wholly owned North Sea unit Ithaca unit posted revenue of $400 million in the quarter, versus $285 million a year earlier. Delek bought Ithaca, which operates oil and gas fields in the North Sea, from Chevron (CVX.N) in 2019 for $2 billion.

Delek in 2020 was hit hard by the coronavirus outbreak and a drop in global oil prices and was forced to sell assets to raise funds to pay its lenders and bondholders. But it rebounded in 2021 and paid down 500 million shekels of debt to reach 3.8 billion shekels.

Net profit in 2021 was 1.43 billion shekels after a 1.8 billion shekel loss in 2020.

Delek has said it was seeking to list Ithaca on the London Stock Exchange. To that end, it said Ithaca had been independently appraised at a value of $3.1 billion, net of debt, at the end of 2021 and compared with a value of $1.9 billion a year earlier.

Delek also holds large stakes in offshore natural gas fields where its business reported a quarterly rise in net profit to 58 million shekels from 43 million. It said 57% of sales from its offshore Leviathan reservoir were exported to Egypt and Jordan.

A second pipeline that began last month will allow for a significant increase of natural gas quantities to Egypt, Delek said.

($1 = 3.1851 shekels)

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Steven Scheer; editing by Jason Neely

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.