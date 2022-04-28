1 minute read
ISS backs call for ConocoPhillips to set emission cuts
BOSTON, April 28 (Reuters) - Top proxy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services recommended investors vote for a shareholder resolution calling on ConocoPhillips (COP.N) to set emissions reduction targets, according to a paper provided by an ISS representative on Thursday.
The measure, opposed by management, is closely watched after the company did not fully implement a similar proposal that won a majority of support from investors last year. read more
Reporting by Ross Kerber
