ISS recommends Enel shareholders to vote Assogestioni board candidates















MILAN, April 26 (Reuters) - Provy adviser Institutional Shareholder Services (ISS) recommended shareholders at Enel (ENEI.MI) back the candidates put forward by asset manager association Assogestioni for the board renewal at the energy group, a document showed on Wednesday.

In a report issued by ISS ahead of a May 10 general meeting to name a new board at Enel, the proxy adviser also said that Italy's Treasury had put forward "notable candidates" for the CEO and Chairman positions.

ISS said shareholders at the Italian state-controlled group should vote for Treasury's candidate Paolo Scaroni for the chairman role.

Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Cristina Carlevaro











