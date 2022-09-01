Italgas concludes acquisition of Greek gas grid DEPA Infrastructure

Italgas logo is seen in this illustration taken, May 1, 2022. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

ATHENS, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Italgas (IG.MI) said on Thursday it had concluded the acquisition of Greek gas grid DEPA Infrastructure from Greece's privatisation agency and Hellenic Petroleum (HEPr.AT).

The agency and Hellenic Petroleum had agreed to sell DEPA Infrastructure for 733 million euros ($735 million).

DEPA Infrastructure holds stakes in Greece's three main gas distribution operators, which manage 7,500 km (4,700 miles) of gas network.

The Italian group, which runs about 74,000 km (46,000 miles) of regulated gas pipelines, clinched the deal last year and said it would invest 8.6 billion euros to 2028 to modernise the Greek gas grid and complete the upgrade of its Italian network.

"We will put our experience and our technological know-how at the disposal of the country to build an infrastructure of excellence and with it contribute to achieving the coal and lignite phase-out targets set by the government, in line with those of the EU," Italgas Chief Executive Paolo Gallo said in a statement.

Athens has raised 7.6 billion euros from state asset sales since 2011, a key plank of its three international bailouts which ended in 2018.

After the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on 2020-2021 privatisation revenues, bringing in just 680 million euros, Greece expects revenues of 2.2 billion euros this year, including DEPA Infrastructure.

($1 = 0.9970 euros)

Reporting by Angeliki Koutantou; Editing by Jason Neely and Edmund Blair

