Italian industry seeking "whatever it takes" gas release to curb prices - sources

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Italian industry lobbies will ask Rome for a gas release from strategic reserves at a meeting on Wednesday to help cope with rising energy prices threatening the post-pandemic recovery, two sources close to the matter told Reuters.

Surging gas prices have wrong-footed energy-intensive industries like steel, paper and ceramics, leaving them a choice between passing on higher costs and scaling back or halting production.

A meeting between Italy's Industry Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti and industry associations later on Wednesday will discuss measures to help offset high energy bills.

"A gas release from strategic reserves would be a 'whatever it takes' signal to the market to temper speculation," one of the sources said.

The comments referred to former European Central Bank head Mario Draghi, who in 2012 said the ECB would do everything needed to save the euro. Draghi took over as Italian prime minister last year and has placed energy at the heart of his agenda.

On Tuesday Italy's Energy Transition minister outlined a package of measures Rome was studying to curb energy bills as high gas prices look set to last longer than expected.

Giorgetti, a leading member of the ruling coalition's right-wing League party, sides with lobby demands for a gas release, sources told Reuters earlier this week, but the last word on strategic reserves lies with Draghi. read more

Draghi's office declined to comment on the likelihood of reserves being released.

Italy's cabinet is expected to discuss some new measures to curb energy prices on Thursday, sources have said.

Italy has around 20 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas storage capacity, which includes 4.5 bcm of strategic reserves that cannot be used without government clearance and only in cases of emergency.

A second industry lobby source acknowledged the technical and legal difficulties in using strategic stocks but called the current situation an emergency.

"The choice is between running down reserves as we head towards spring or else reaching spring with stocks intact but industry on its knees."

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Giuseppe Fonte

