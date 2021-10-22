Skip to main content

Italy asks EU to work immediately on joint strategic gas storage plan

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi listens to reporters during a joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) in Rome, Italy, October 7, 2021. Andrew Medichini/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - Italy has asked the European Union to start work immediately on a plan to create a joint storage system for strategic gas reserves, Prime Minister Mario Draghi said on Friday.

Speaking to reporters after an EU summit, Draghi said Brussels needed to draw up an inventory of gas reserves available today across the bloc.

"On energy, Italy underlined the need to intervene immediately at a European level," he said.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes and Gavin Jones; Editing by Crispian Balmer

