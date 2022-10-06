Italy can face winter with confidence, Eni CEO says

Italian oil major Eni's CEO Claudio Descalzi gestures during a news conference to present an agreement on research in alternative fuels and carbon-cutting technologies in Rome, Italy, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Remo Casilli/File Photo

MILAN, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Italy can face this winter with confidence as it will have its gas storage nearly full, the chief executive of energy group Eni (ENI.MI) said on Thursday.

Nonetheless, the supply situation is tight and the country should be alert to uncertainties that could arise in case of a colder winter or unexpected problems with energy infrastructure, Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said.

Reporting by Francesca Landini Editing by Keith Weir

