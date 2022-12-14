Italy collects around 2.8 billion euros from energy windfall tax















ROME, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Italy has so far collected around 2.8 billion euros ($2.98 billion) from a windfall tax on energy companies set to expire this year, Economy Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti told parliament on Wednesday.

The levy, which has triggered criticism from multiple firms, has a 25% rate and is calculated on the value of transactions subject to VAT sales tax.

($1 = 0.9398 euros)

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, editing by Alvise Armellini











