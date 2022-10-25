Italy commissioner gives OK for new LNG terminal in Piombino

Companies Snam SpA Follow















FLORENCE, Oct 25 (Reuters) - A state-appointed commissioner in Italy on Tuesday gave his formal go-ahead to the set up of a new liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in the port of Piombino, on the western coast of the country.

Preparatory works by gas grid operator Snam (SRG.MI) for the new infrastructure can start on Wednesday, Commissioner Eugenio Giani said in a press conference.

The floating storage and regasification unit (FSRU), which is part of a broader plan designed by the former government of Mario Draghi to replace dwindling Russian gas supplies, needs to be operational by end-March.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Silvia Ognibene; writing by Francesca Landini, editing Federico Maccioni











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.