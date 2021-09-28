Italy court acquits Saipem and former managers over 2013 profit warning

A staff member is seen on the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa's harbour, Italy, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo/File Photo

MILAN, Sept 28 (Reuters) - A Milan court on Tuesday acquitted oil contractor Saipem (SPMI.MI) and former executives of charges of market manipulation.

Reading out the verdict ending a two-year-long trial, leading judge Antonella Bertoja dismissed the case as there was "no case to answer".

The trial revolved around a profit warning issued in 2013 which sent Saipem shares sharply lower.

Prosecutors on May 13 had asked for Saipem to be fined 600,000 euros ($703,000) and for two former executives to serve two- and four-year prison sentences.

Under Italian law, companies are responsible for the actions of their managers and can be fined if found guilty.

Both former executives have denied any wrongdoing.

"We are fully satisfied with this ruling, which shows that even further assessments by prosecutors...showed the non-existence of the contested facts," said Enrico Giarda, lawyer for Saipem.

($1 = 0.8537 euros)

Reporting by Alfredo Faieta, writing by Emilio Parodi, editing by Giulia Segreti and Jason Neely

