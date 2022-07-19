Italy Court confirms acquittal of Eni, Shell in Nigeria case

The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome, Italy September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Alessandro Bianchi/

MILAN, July 19 (Reuters) - A Milan Appeal Court acknowledged on Tuesday the dropping of criminal proceedings in a Nigeria corruption case, finalising the acquittal of Eni (ENI.MI) and Shell , as well as managers including Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi.

General prosecutor Celestina Gravina, in an unprecedented move in a Milan court, had filed a waiver request at the start of the appeal trial earlier on Tuesday, saying the case had no grounds. read more

The Tribunal Prosecutor's Office, which is a separate body, and the Nigerian government had previously sought to appeal a March 2021 ruling acquitting the two companies and defendants.

Now the appeal will only continue for the civil proceedings, as Nigeria has sued for compensation.

