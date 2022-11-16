Italy court rejects energy companies' appeal against windfall tax















ROME, Nov 16 (Reuters) - An Italian administrative court on Wednesday rejected an appeal by energy companies against a government-imposed windfall tax, saying it had no jurisdiction over the matter.

The appeal against the prime minister's office and the tax collection agency was filed by ERG (ERG.MI), with the backing of several energy sector associations.

The windfall tax, introduced by former premier Mario Draghi's government, amounts to 25% and is designed to fund measures to shield firms and families from surging energy prices in the wake of the war in Ukraine.

Draghi's successor, Giorgia Meloni, has pledged to amend the tax amid complaints, legal challenges and refusals to pay from several energy firms, and data suggesting that proceeds from the tax are far below government forecasts.

Reporting by Antonella Cinelli, writing by Alvise Armellini, editing by Gianluca Semeraro











