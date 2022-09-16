Italy energy minister hopes Lukoil refinery will go to foreign buyer

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The logo of Lukoil is seen on a sign near the company's oil refinery in Volgograd, Russia April 22, 2022. REUTERS/REUTERS PHOTOGRAPHER

Companies NK Lukoil PAO Follow

ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Energy Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Friday he hoped Lukoil's Italian refinery based in Sicily would be bought by a foreign investor.

European Union sanctions on imports of Russian crude are severely impacting the ISAB plant in the town of Priolo, which accounts for around 20% of Italian refining capacity and employs some 1,000 workers.

"It's a very delicate question, the best thing would be an international purchase," Cingolani told reporters at a news conference.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.