Italy energy minister hopes Lukoil refinery will go to foreign buyer
ROME, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Italy's Energy Minister Roberto Cingolani said on Friday he hoped Lukoil's Italian refinery based in Sicily would be bought by a foreign investor.
European Union sanctions on imports of Russian crude are severely impacting the ISAB plant in the town of Priolo, which accounts for around 20% of Italian refining capacity and employs some 1,000 workers.
"It's a very delicate question, the best thing would be an international purchase," Cingolani told reporters at a news conference.
Reporting by Giselda Vagnoni, writing by Gavin Jones
